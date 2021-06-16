Guj Cong holds meet to prepare road map for 2022 Assembly polls

The Gujarat Congress on Wednesday held a meeting to prepare a primary road map and strategy for the 2022 Assembly elections.

The party's state unit president Amit Chavda, Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani and former Gujarat Congress presidents Bharatsinh Solanki and Arjun Modhwadia held a meeting in Gandhinagar during the day.

Following the meeting, Chavda said the party will launch a massive public outreach programme to expose the failures and mismanagement of the BJP government in Gujarat.

''We are preparing a primary road map and strategy for the 2022 Assembly election. We are also in touch with the party high command and discussing it regularly,'' Chavda said.

Responding to reports that the Gujarat Congress plans to rope in political strategist Prashant Kishor for the next polls, Chavda said the decision to involve Kishor or any other agency will be taken by the party high command.

As part of the public outreach exercise ahead of the election, party leaders will personally meet family members of people who died of coronavirus infection, he said.

''We will meet such people and pressurise the government to give Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families. We have also held a detailed discussion about organising various programmes to give voice to people's anger and concerns,'' Chavda said.

''This government has failed on all fronts. People are suffering because of their mismanagement. Various social organisations and communities also want the Congress to raise issues concerning people,'' he added.

Notably, the state Congress convened the meeting a day after the ruling BJP called a meeting of its MLAs to discuss various issues, including the upcoming elections. The Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal was also in Gujarat on Monday and had announced that his party will fight all the 182 seats.

