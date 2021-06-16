Central BJP team in Tripura to take stock of organisation

Left Menu

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 16-06-2021 20:01 IST
A team of central BJP leaders, led by its national general secretary BL Santosh, arrived in Agartala on Wednesday on a two-day trip to hold organisational meetings with the party's state leadership.

In the team are BJP's organisational secretary for Assam and Tripura Phanindranath Sharma, Northeast general secretary (organisation) Ajay Jamwal and state observer Vinod Sonkar.

During the day, they met state BJP chief Manik Saha and party presidents of all the districts.

The team will also meet Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, his cabinet colleagues and the two MPs from the state, Pratima Bhowmick and Rebati Tripura.

''The meetings are aimed at strengthening the party's organisation,'' BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said.

''These are all routine meetings. The party wants the leaders to be more active during the pandemic and reach out to the people,'' he added.

The central leaders will also meet all the MLAs of the party and leaders of alliance partner Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT).

On the possibility that Trinamool Congress may re- emerge in the state, Bhattacharya said the people of Tripura have rejected them in the past.

''People of Tripura are democratically conscious and well aware. They have seen regional parties from outside come to Tripura before the polls like migratory birds. Moreover, people are watching the post-poll violence unleashed by Trinamool Congress in Bengal,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

