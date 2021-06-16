Left Menu

Leaked probe finds six "deficiencies" linked to Mexico metro crash, says newspaper

El Financiero said the 58-page report cited welding of bolts, including unfinished or poorly executed welds, as well as deformation of the beams, among the deficiencies. The metro collapse has piled political pressure on Lopez Obrador's close allies, including Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who was the capital city's mayor at the time of the construction of the line.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 20:06 IST
Leaked probe finds six "deficiencies" linked to Mexico metro crash, says newspaper

A Norwegian company has found six "deficiencies" in the construction process that contributed to the collapse of the Mexico City metro last month, according to contents of a leaked report published by a leading Mexican newspaper on Wednesday.

El Financiero newspaper said the preliminary report into the crash that killed 26 people, compiled by Norwegian external auditor DNV, cites structural failure associated with at least "six deficiencies in the construction process". The Mexico City government declined to confirm the El Financiero story, saying results of the DNV study would be released later on Wednesday during a news conference set for 12:00 (17:00 GMT)

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has vowed to hold to account those responsible for the crash and officials have said the probe into the accident would encompass everything from design and construction of the metro’s Line 12, the materials used, cost overruns and maintenance. El Financiero said the 58-page report cited welding of bolts, including unfinished or poorly executed welds, as well as deformation of the beams, among the deficiencies.

The metro collapse has piled political pressure on Lopez Obrador's close allies, including Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who was the capital city's mayor at the time of the construction of the line. Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, Latin America's wealthiest man and Lopez Obrador ally, has also faced pressure over the crash as his construction arm Grupo Carso was involved in building the section that collapsed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021