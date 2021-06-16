Left Menu

Sikh jatha denied permission to visit Pak to mark death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh: SGPC

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 16-06-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 20:07 IST
Sikh jatha denied permission to visit Pak to mark death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh: SGPC
  • Country:
  • India

A group of Sikh pilgrims, also known as 'jatha', has been denied permission by Pakistan to visit the country to mark the death anniversary of 19th-century Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh citing the COVID-19 pandemic, the SGPC said on Wednesday.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) media assistant secretary Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said, “The Yatra Department of SGPC had a telephonic talk with Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee's president Satwant Singh, who informed that due to the COVID-19 situation, the jatha of Indian Sikh pilgrims going to Pakistan to observe the death anniversary of Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh has not been given permission by the Pakistan government.” He said the 'jatha' was scheduled to leave for Pakistan on June 21 and was to return to India on June 30 after observing the death anniversary of the Sikh ruler on June 29.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh was the leader of the Sikh empire, which ruled the northwest Indian subcontinent in the early half of the 19th century.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021