New sanctions against Belarus expected next week, says Slovak minister
The European Union is likely to agree on further sanctions against Belarus next week, the Slovak foreign minister said on Wednesday after the forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk and the arrest of a dissident journalist on board in May.
"We expect that there will be additional sanctions, because it is appropriate in the view of actions of the Belarus regime, especially the hijacking of a plane," Ivan Korcok told a joint press conference of Visegrad Group foreign ministers in Bratislava.
Earlier in the day, an EU diplomat told Reuters that bloc ambassadors had agreed additional sanctions on Belarus that would be adopted by the EU's foreign ministers at a meeting on Monday.
