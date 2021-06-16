Left Menu

New sanctions against Belarus expected next week, says Slovak minister

Reuters | Bratislava | Updated: 16-06-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 20:41 IST
New sanctions against Belarus expected next week, says Slovak minister
  • Country:
  • Slovakia

The European Union is likely to agree on further sanctions against Belarus next week, the Slovak foreign minister said on Wednesday after the forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk and the arrest of a dissident journalist on board in May.

"We expect that there will be additional sanctions, because it is appropriate in the view of actions of the Belarus regime, especially the hijacking of a plane," Ivan Korcok told a joint press conference of Visegrad Group foreign ministers in Bratislava.

Earlier in the day, an EU diplomat told Reuters that bloc ambassadors had agreed additional sanctions on Belarus that would be adopted by the EU's foreign ministers at a meeting on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021