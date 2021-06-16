Former Nepal PM Khanal arrives in Delhi for medical treatment

Nepal's former prime minister and senior leader of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal Jhalanath Khanal was on Wednesday admitted to Apollo Hospital here for treatment.

''The former prime minister of Nepal is admitted here. He arrived in the afternoon,'' a hospital spokesperson said but declined to share more details.

Khanal, 71, was admitted in a hospital in Nepal's Thapathali on Monday after having difficulties in respiration and deficiency of haemoglobin.

In Kathmandu, a close aid of the veteran leader said the doctors recommended him to go to Delhi for treatment as there was no improvement in his condition. Doctors in Nepal suspect Khanal might have developed post-Covid problems.

Khanal was elected Nepal's prime minister in February 2011 with support from the Unified Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist). He resigned after he failed to reach a consensus with the other parties on drafting a new Constitution and the peace process.

