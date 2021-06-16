Left Menu

Lt Governor wants new govt to be people-oriented one, gifts mangoes to MLAs

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 16-06-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 21:01 IST
  • India

Puducherry, June 16 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday appealed to the newly formed government here to be oriented towards promoting the welfare of the people.

Hosting a tea party to the newly elected legislators and Chief Minister N Rangasamy at Raj Nivas, she said her aim was that the people should have a fully developed Union Territory.

As a gift to the legislators, she handed over to each one of them a bag of mangoes as gifts she had brought from Telangana of which she is also a Governor.

She said, ''Puducherry has the potential to emerge as numero uno in every aspect of administration and the new government should strive to ensure a people-oriented administration,'' she said.

Assuring the new government of her full cooperation, she said she would function in tandem with the territorial administration.

She further said Puducherry has the potential to emerge as a fully developed Union Territory.

Rangasamy, who spoke at the reception, said Tamilisai Soundararajan was an efficient and able administrator, and acknowledged her promise of extending her cooperation to the new administration. PTI COR NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

