Kerala court grants permission to file FIR against BJP state president

Image Credit: ANI
Judicial First Class Magistrate Sulthan Bathery on Wednesday granted permission to register FIR against Kerala BJP chief K Surendran on the allegations that he had given people money to contest the elections. Muslim Students Federation (MSF) leader PK Navas had filed a petition in the court seeking permission to register an FIR against K Surendran on the basis of alleged audio clips.

In the clips, Surendran can allegedly be heard offering money to Janadhipathiya Rashtriya Party (JRP) leader CK Janu to contest from Sultan Bathers constituency on an NDA ticket. The court granted permission to register FIR under IPC sections 171(E) and 171 (F).

Janathipathya Rashtriya Party (JRP) leader Praseetha Azhikode on Tuesday released purported audio clips where Kerala BJP president K Surendran is being heard asking CK Janu to meet him. Praseetha Azhikode, the state treasurer of JRP alleged that K Surendran handed over Rs 10 lakh to JRP leader CK Janu to contest from Sulthan Bathery constituency as an NDA candidate and to return to NDA.

Azhikode released audio clips of K Surendran's alleged conversation with her and C K Janu. In one audio clip, Surendran allegedly asked Azhikode that when CK Janu will come to meet him. In another clip, C K Janu allegedly told the room number of a hotel to Surendran's PA. Many BJP leaders including state president K Surendran and his son are under scanner in connection with high way robbery hawala money case. The BJP connection was brought in after Dharmaraj, an RSS worker who was allegedly transporting the cash said that the money was brought in for BJP.

K Surendran has denied that the cash had come for BJP. A special investigation team is investigating the case and they found the amount was more than Rs 3.5 crore. On Monday, after the BJP core committee meeting in Ernakulam, BJP leaders alleged that there are attempts to attack the party from all sides and to target their leaders. (ANI)

