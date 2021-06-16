Summit between Biden and Putin ends
PTI | Geneva | Updated: 16-06-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 21:06 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have concluded their meetings in Geneva, the White House said. The pair met for nearly four hours on Wednesday, first in a smaller session and later in a larger meeting that was expanded to include more officials from both sides and which lasted about 65 minutes.
Putin and then Biden are scheduled to hold press conferences before departing the summit site.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Geneva
- Biden
- White House
- Joe Biden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian authorities increase pressure on opposition
Belarus tells Putin it will investigate arrested Russian citizen
'Together Again': 'Russian Davos' to go ahead in person with Putin, despite pandemic
No dispute among BRICS members, says Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov
A Russian village prospers thanks to the pandemic