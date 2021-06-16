Summit between Biden and Putin ends

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have concluded their meetings in Geneva, the White House said. The pair met for nearly four hours on Wednesday, first in a smaller session and later in a larger meeting that was expanded to include more officials from both sides and which lasted about 65 minutes.

Putin and then Biden are scheduled to hold press conferences before departing the summit site.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)