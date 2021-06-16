Biden gives thumbs up as he leaves Putin talks
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 16-06-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 21:07 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
United States President Joe Biden gave a thumbs up as he left the villa in Geneva where he held talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin, and then entered his limousine, Reuters TV footage showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
