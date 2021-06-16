Putin says agreed with Biden to start consultations on cyber security
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he agreed with U.S. counterpart Joe Biden to start consultations on cybersecurity, asserting that cyberattacks on Russia were coming from the United States.
Putin, after meeting Biden for their first bilateral summit in Geneva, said there was no hostility at the meeting and that both sides showed the desire to understand each other.
