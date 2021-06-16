Left Menu

Putin: Russia, US to return ambassadors to posts

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 16-06-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 21:40 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin says he and US President Joe Biden have agreed to return their ambassadors to their posts in a bid to lower tensions.

Putin made the announcement at a news conference following a summit on Wednesday with Biden in Geneva.

The return of ambassadors follows a diplomatic tug-of-war that saw deep cuts in diplomatic personnel.

Russia's ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, was recalled from Washington about three months ago after Biden described Putin as a killer. U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan left Moscow almost two months ago after Russia suggested he return to Washington for consultations.

