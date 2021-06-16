Putin says nothing to discuss on Ukraine's possible NATO membership
16-06-2021
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday there was nothing of substance to discuss about Ukraine's possible membership in NATO.
Speaking after talks with U.S. President Joe Biden in Geneva, Putin also accused Kyiv of breaching an agreement to halt a conflict between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.
