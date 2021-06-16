Delhi minister Gopal Rai inspects culvert construction, ration distribution centre at Babarpur

Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday inspected a culvert construction site and a ration distribution centre in Babarpur, an official statement said.

''I have also inspected the construction site of a culvert at the Welcome Pulia of Janta colony, Babarpur. After talking to people, I have got the report that right now they are not facing any problem in this ration distribution centre,'' he was quoted in the statement.

Rai said that all the departments concerned are ''keeping a close eye on the distribution of ration and if any problem comes to our notice we will immediately take the necessary action''.

