Delhi minister Gopal Rai inspects culvert construction, ration distribution centre at Babarpur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 21:52 IST
Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday inspected a culvert construction site and a ration distribution centre in Babarpur, an official statement said.

''I have also inspected the construction site of a culvert at the Welcome Pulia of Janta colony, Babarpur. After talking to people, I have got the report that right now they are not facing any problem in this ration distribution centre,'' he was quoted in the statement.

Rai said that all the departments concerned are ''keeping a close eye on the distribution of ration and if any problem comes to our notice we will immediately take the necessary action''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

