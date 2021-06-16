Left Menu

Rahul salutes doctors who fell prey to Covid while treating patients

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 22:05 IST
Rahul salutes doctors who fell prey to Covid while treating patients
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday saluted the doctors who succumbed to COVID-19 while risking their lives in treating coronavirus patients during the pandemic.

He said this after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) released a list of 730 doctors who lost their lives during the second wave of the pandemic, with the maximum of 115 from Bihar and another 109 from Delhi.

''I salute each one of these doctors for risking their lives to save our nation from Corona crisis. These martyrs braved adversities and hardships but never gave up. My condolences to those who have the honour of calling them their family and friends,'' he said, sharing the state-wise list of the doctors given by the IMA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021