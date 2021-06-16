Biden raised the issue of U.S. citizens jailed in Russia, says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden raised the issue of U.S. citizens jailed in Russia during summit talks in Geneva on Wednesday, and that he believed some compromises could be found.

It remains unclear whether Putin and Biden will do a prisoner exchange deal, though Putin said beforehand that he was open to one.

