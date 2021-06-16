Left Menu

Putin says does not want what happened at U.S. Capitol to happen in Russia

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-06-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 22:11 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin, responding to a question about a crackdown on Russia's political opposition, pointed on Wednesday to events in the United States such as the response to the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

He said he did not want to see riots in Russia or a movement akin to the Black Lives Matter movement.

