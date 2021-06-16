Putin says does not want what happened at U.S. Capitol to happen in Russia
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-06-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 22:11 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin, responding to a question about a crackdown on Russia's political opposition, pointed on Wednesday to events in the United States such as the response to the storming of the U.S. Capitol.
He said he did not want to see riots in Russia or a movement akin to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Russia
- United
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian authorities increase pressure on opposition
A Russian village prospers thanks to the pandemic
Belarus tells Putin it will investigate arrested Russian citizen
'Together Again': 'Russian Davos' to go ahead in person with Putin, despite pandemic
Soccer-UEFA fail to get Danes to budge on border restrictions for Russian fans at Euro 2020