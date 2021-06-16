Putin, Biden agree to return ambassadors to Washington and Moscow
Updated: 16-06-2021 22:29 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he had agreed with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden that the two countries' respective ambassadors would return to Washington and Moscow.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov later said Russia's envoy, Anatoly Antonov, would return to the United States by the end of this month.
Moscow recalled Antonov for consultations after Biden said in March that he believed Putin was a killer. The U.S. ambassador later returned to Washington for consultations too.
