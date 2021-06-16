Putin says sees 'glimpse of hope' for mutual trust with U.S.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-06-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 22:31 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he saw a "glimpse of hope" for mutual trust with the United States after a meeting with President Joe Biden on Wednesday, but added that Washington's moves to exit arms treaties showed its unpredictability.
Putin described Biden as a constructive and experienced partner and said the two leaders spoke "the same language" at a summit in Geneva, describing the talks as pragmatic and fruitful. He said it was hard to say whether relations with the United States would improve, however.
