DTC keeps procurement of 1K buses in abeyance; BJP alleges corruption in process

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has kept in abeyance procurement of 1,000 buses by it, with the BJP demanding a CBI inquiry alleging corruption in the process.

An order issued on June 11 by the DTC managing director said the process of procurement of 1,000 buses and their annual maintenance contract (AMC) are to be ''kept in abeyance'' till further orders.

Reacting to the allegation, the Delhi government said the procurement process has been kept in abeyance due to an inquiry set up by the LG.

The DTC had floated tender for procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses. A separate tender was issued for AMC of the buses, earlier this year.

Delhi BJP MLA and former party president Vijender Gupta alleged corruption in bus procurement claiming it was aimed to benefit private companies.

Gupta charged that in order to ''scuttle'' the matter, the Delhi government has now put the procurement of the buses in abeyance in a ''hush-hush'' manner.

''The timing of withdrawing the purchase order is highly suspect. Just when their financial bungling to the tune of more than Rs 5,000 crore was exposed,'' he alleged.

Gupta claimed the purchase order for 1,000 buses was issued in January 2021 and all the modalities on the purchase and maintenance of the buses was worked out back then.

''In November 2020, the DTC Board finalised the tendering process. But the minutes of meeting were not released in the public domain. It was only after the Opposition raised the issue in the Assembly session on March 8, 2021, the minutes were uploaded on the website in a dramatic fashion after three-and-half months,'' Gupta said.

The 1,000 low-floor bus order was worth Rs 890 crore and given to two private companies on a three-year warranty. However, despite the three year warranty, Delhi government gave the order of annuaal maintenance worth Rs 350 crore annually, he claimed.

''That means within the warranty period, the government was handing over additional Rs 1000 crore to the private companies for maintenance,'' he claimed further.

Gupta had approached the Lt Governor in the matter for a probe. A three member fact finding committee has been constituted to verify the entire matter, he claimed.

''It is beyond doubt that the bus contract was made to benefit private companies and get kickbacks,'' appealing LG for a CBI investigation into the matter to ensure guilty are bought to book.

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot in a statement said the procurement process has been kept in abeyance due to an inquiry set up by the LG.

''The BJP has complained to the LG. An inquiry has been set up by the LG on their complaint. We have kept in abeyance the procurement process till the inquiry committee submits its report.

''Let the BJP have the inquiry. We are ready for any inquiry. The truth will be revealed in the inquiry. The BJP has already got 400 files probed but did not find anything,'' Gahlot said and asserted that the Kejriwal government is the ''most honest government'' in the country.

