BJP MLA lodges complaint against Rahul Gandhi, Owaisi for 'bid to disrupt communal harmony'

BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar on Wednesday lodged a complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, actor Swara Bhaskar and others for trying to disrupt communal harmony by tweeting the viral video of an old man being thrashed. The BJP MLA accused them of disrupting social harmony and filed the complaint at the Loni border police station.

In the complaint, Gurjar said Rahul Gandhi, Asaduddin Owaisi, and Swara Bhaskar have tried to communalise the incident by sharing the viral video from their verified Twitter account. "They have tried to spoil the atmosphere by bringing a Hindu-Muslim angle into the incident. Two Muslim youths are accused in the matter. The video has been shared as part of a conspiracy to incite riots," he wrote in his complaint.

Advertisement

Recently a video went viral on social media in which six people could be seen trashing an elderly man. The assailants also chopped off the victims' beard and it was reported that the victim was made to chant slogans such as "Jai Shree Ram" and "Vande Mataram" Following this, Gurjar has demanded that the police station register a case against all of them.

The BJP MLA has alleged that an attempt has been made to spoil the atmosphere by spreading enmity between Hindus and Muslims in Loni and other parts of the country by tweeting the video. Ghaziabad SSP Amit Pathak said three persons have been arrested and an FIR has been registered against nine, including Twitter and Twitter India in connection with the matter.He said no communal angle was found in the incident in Loni where the man was thrashed and his beard chopped off.

Pathak said the content published on social media is 'irresponsible' and 'unverified'. The content published on social media regarding this is irresponsible and unverified, he said. After the video went viral, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday condemned the incident saying the "right to dignity of Muslims is being snatched" from them since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power at the Centre. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)