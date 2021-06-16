Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 22:43 IST
Sonia took both doses of Covid vaccine, Rahul's inoculation delayed due to positive result: Congress
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Congress on Wednesday said party chief Sonia Gandhi has taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine while Rahul Gandhi could not take the jabs yet as he had contracted the virus in May.

A senior party functionary said Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to take the vaccine on May 16, but he tested positive for the coronavirus a day before.

''Congress president Sonia Gandhi has taken both doses of the vaccine. Rahul Gandhi will take the vaccine after his mandatory wait period ends,'' a senior leader told PTI.

The remarks come after BJP leaders questioned whether top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, had taken the vaccine and asked for the details of their vaccinations to be made public.

The government has said that those who have tested positive for the coronavirus should take the vaccine three months after they fully recover.

