Putin says Navalny knew he would be detained upon Russia return

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny knew he was breaking Russian law and would be detained when he returned to Russia in January, but decided to come anyway.

Putin also said he was satisfied with U.S. President Joe Biden's explanation for calling him a "killer" earlier this year, and that the two had discussed human rights at their summit in Geneva.

