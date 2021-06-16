Left Menu

Ordnance Factory Board to be converted into 7 govt-owned corporate entities: Sources

In a long-awaited and major reform in defence manufacturing, the Cabinet on Wednesday decided to convert the Ordnance Factory Board, currently a subordinate office of the Ministry of Defence, into seven government-owned corporate entities with professional management, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 22:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting which was held today.

"In the Cabinet meeting held on June 16, 2021, a major decision has been taken to bring in a long-awaited and major reform in defence manufacturing by converting Ordnance Factory Board, currently a subordinate office of the Ministry of Defence into seven government-owned corporate entities with professional management," official sources informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

