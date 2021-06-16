Left Menu

No differences among party members, says Karnataka BJP in charge Arun Singh

Amid speculation of resentment among BJP MLAs in the state, Karnataka BJP in-charge Arun Singh said there are no differences between party members and the Bharatiya Janata Party stands united.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-06-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 23:07 IST
Karnataka BJP-in-charge Arun Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid speculation of resentment among BJP MLAs in the state, Karnataka BJP in-charge Arun Singh said there are no differences between party members and the Bharatiya Janata Party stands united. Addressing reporters, Singh said, "There are no differences in the party and we are united. Commendable work is being done under Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's leadership."

A meeting of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, state BJP in-charge Arun Singh, and other state ministers was held at the party's state office, earlier today. "This meeting was only to strengthen the party, to promote good governance and schemes of the central government to the ground-level. Nothing else was discussed," said BJP's Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, in Bengaluru. On Tuesday, Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa said, "There will be a core committee meeting on June 18. It's BJP and we believe in democracy. Central leaders are sending Arun Singh to listen to the leaders here in Karnataka. It's not like Congress where no one listens or asks."

"It's BJP that believes in democracy. Central leaders are sending Arun Singh ji to listen to leaders here in Karnataka. It's not like Congress where no one listens and asks," Karnataka minister added. On June 12, a day after BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh ruled out his replacement, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday asserted that he will continue to be the chief minister for the next two years and work for the development of the state.

"Our state in charge Arun Singh himself has said that Yediyurappa is the Chief Minister for the next two years. I will try to do my best work in the remaining two years. No need to speculate. I promise to continue working as the Chief Minister for the next two years," Yediyurappa told reporters here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

