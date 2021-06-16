Biden stresses human rights in talks with Putin
President Joe Biden says he stressed human rights issues in his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. That includes the cases of two Americans who Biden says are "wrongfully imprisoned" in Russia.
Biden also says he'll continue to raise concerns about cases like Alexei Navalny, the jailed leader of the Russian opposition to Putin.
Biden adds that he'll keep on airing concerns about issues of "fundamental human rights because that's what we are." Biden commented after a nearly four-hour meeting with Putin in Geneva on Wednesday.
