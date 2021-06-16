Left Menu

Asked if he trusts Putin, Biden says 'this is not about trust'

U.S. President Joe Biden, asked if he trusted Russian President Vladimir Putin following their meeting in Geneva on Wednesday, said it was not a question of trust but of self-interest. "Look, this is not about trust. This is about self-interest, and verification of self-interest," Biden told reporters during a solo news conference.

U.S. President Joe Biden, asked if he trusted Russian President Vladimir Putin following their meeting in Geneva on Wednesday, said it was not a question of trust but of self-interest.

"Look, this is not about trust. This is about self-interest, and verification of self-interest," Biden told reporters during a solo news conference. "As that old expression goes, 'The proof of the pudding is in the eating.' We're going to know shortly." (Reporting By Steve Holland in Geneva and Tim Ahmann and Doina Chiacu in Washington; Writing by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

