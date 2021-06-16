Left Menu

167 people nominated to 31 urban local bodies

On Monday, 196 people to 33 urban local were nominated by the state government.According to the list released by the Department of Local Self Government, 167 members to 31 civic bodies have been nominated.Names for the political appointments were sought in February this year.But the matter was postponed due to the Budget session of the Assembly and the bypolls to its three seats.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-06-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 23:49 IST
167 people nominated to 31 urban local bodies
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday nominated 167 people to 31 urban local bodies, according to a statement. Thousands of political appointments are pending in the state for which a group of Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, have been demanding for more than a year. On Monday, 196 people to 33 urban local were nominated by the state government.

According to the list released by the Department of Local Self Government, 167 members to 31 civic bodies have been nominated.

Names for the political appointments were sought in February this year.

But the matter was postponed due to the Budget session of the Assembly and the bypolls to its three seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Japan considering limited domestic spectators at Olympics - media

Japan considering limited domestic spectators at Olympics - media

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global
4
Google announces six new features for Android users globally

Google announces six new features for Android users globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021