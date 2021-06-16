Biden open to possible prisoner swap with Russia
President Joe Biden says after his meeting with President Vladimir Putin that he is not going to walk away from the plight of two Americans detained in Russia.Speaking to reporters, Biden says he raised the imprisonment of Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed in his meeting with Putin.Speaking to reporters after the meeting in Geneva, Biden said We discussed it.
- Country:
- Switzerland
President Joe Biden says after his meeting with President Vladimir Putin that he is “not going to walk away” from the plight of two Americans detained in Russia.
Speaking to reporters, Biden says he raised the imprisonment of Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed in his meeting with Putin.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting in Geneva, Biden said: “We discussed it. I'm going to follow through with that discussion.” Putin opened the door to possible discussions about a prisoner swap with the US for the release of the Americans and said those conversations would continue. The US did not immediately comment on Putin's characterisation of the discussion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Trevor Reed
- Biden
- Geneva
- Russia
- Putin
- Joe Biden
- Americans
- Paul Whelan
ALSO READ
U.S. says ransomware attack on meatpacker JBS likely from Russia; cattle slaughter resuming
Russia c.bank governor says digital currencies are future of financial system
Poland rests Lewandowski in 1-1 draw with Russia
Russia's CoviVac more than 80% effective against COVID-19 -Ifax
2 Russian crew do spacewalk at International Space Station