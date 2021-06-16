Left Menu

Biden open to possible prisoner swap with Russia

President Joe Biden says after his meeting with President Vladimir Putin that he is not going to walk away from the plight of two Americans detained in Russia.

President Joe Biden says after his meeting with President Vladimir Putin that he is “not going to walk away” from the plight of two Americans detained in Russia.

Speaking to reporters, Biden says he raised the imprisonment of Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed in his meeting with Putin.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting in Geneva, Biden said: “We discussed it. I'm going to follow through with that discussion.” Putin opened the door to possible discussions about a prisoner swap with the US for the release of the Americans and said those conversations would continue. The US did not immediately comment on Putin's characterisation of the discussion.

