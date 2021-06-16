EU assessing whether Hungarian anti-LGBT law breaches bloc's laws
The European Union is assessing whether a new law banning the "display and promotion of homosexuality" among under-18s in Hungary breaches the bloc's legislation, EU chief executive Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday. "Very concerned about the new law in Hungary. We are assessing if it breaches relevant EU legislation," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet.
"I believe in a Europe which embraces diversity, not one which hides it from our children. No one should be discriminated on the basis of sexual orientation," she said. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist government pushed the law through parliament on Tuesday despite criticism from rights groups and Hungary's largest broadcasters, who have criticised it as a threat to freedom of expression.
