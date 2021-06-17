BJP claims its Delhi unit chief questioned by Kejriwal govt's Drug Control Department
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta was questioned for a couple of hours on Wednesday by Delhi government's Drug Control Department about party's oxygen vans launched during the second wave of COVID-19, the party said in a statement.
The Kejriwal government is ''misusing'' court's directions for political reasons instead of trying to check black marketing of oxygen, medicines and other Covid-related items, the statement said.
The Drug Control Department has sent a notice to Delhi BJP president Gupta regarding the Oxygen Van campaign it had started for the coronavirus victims.
''A team of four officials of the department today visited the BJP office and questioned Delhi BJP president for about two hours,'' the BJP statement said.
The team has given a questionnaire to Gupta, seeking his reply by 2 pm on Thursday, it added.
