Swiss say ready to offer good offices for US-Russia prisoner swap

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 17-06-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 00:13 IST
  • Switzerland

Swiss President Guy Parmelin said on Wednesday that he told Russian President Vladimir Putin of the neutral country's willingness to act as mediator for prisoner exchanges.

Earlier, Putin told a news conference that U.S. President Joe Biden raised the issue of U.S. citizens jailed in Russia during summit talks in Geneva on Wednesday, and that he believed some compromises could be found.

"We offered our good offices, that's part of our DNA," Parmelin told a separate news conference after bilateral talks with Putin. "Regarding a specific mediation in the process initiated with the United States we did not discuss this point in detail but clearly Switzerland is available."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

