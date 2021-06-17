Swiss say ready to offer good offices for US-Russia prisoner swap
- Country:
- Switzerland
Swiss President Guy Parmelin said on Wednesday that he told Russian President Vladimir Putin of the neutral country's willingness to act as mediator for prisoner exchanges.
Earlier, Putin told a news conference that U.S. President Joe Biden raised the issue of U.S. citizens jailed in Russia during summit talks in Geneva on Wednesday, and that he believed some compromises could be found.
"We offered our good offices, that's part of our DNA," Parmelin told a separate news conference after bilateral talks with Putin. "Regarding a specific mediation in the process initiated with the United States we did not discuss this point in detail but clearly Switzerland is available."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Guy Parmelin
- Vladimir Putin
- Geneva
- Parmelin
- Switzerland
- Russia
- Swiss
- Putin
- U.S.
- Joe Biden
- United States
ALSO READ
U.S. says ransomware attack on meatpacker JBS likely from Russia; cattle slaughter resuming
Russia c.bank governor says digital currencies are future of financial system
Poland rests Lewandowski in 1-1 draw with Russia
Russia's CoviVac more than 80% effective against COVID-19 -Ifax
2 Russian crew do spacewalk at International Space Station