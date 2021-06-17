Left Menu

Russia in difficult spot, desperately wants to be relevant -Biden

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 00:21 IST
Russia in difficult spot, desperately wants to be relevant -Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Russia is in a very difficult situation and wants to remain relevant, in explaining why President Vladimir Putin may want to work with the United States and other countries.

"Russia is in a very, very difficult spot right now. They are being squeezed by China. They want desperately to remain a major power," Biden said as he prepared to board Air Force One to return home from Geneva, where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden was responding to questions about why Russia would want to cooperate with the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Japan considering limited domestic spectators at Olympics - media

Japan considering limited domestic spectators at Olympics - media

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global
4
Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021