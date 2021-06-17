Bipartisan U.S. Senate group backs infrastructure framework
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2021 02:20 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 02:20 IST
- Country:
- United States
A bipartisan group of 20 U.S. senators - 10 from each caucus - said on Wednesday they supported a bipartisan framework for infrastructure investment.
"We look forward to working with our Republican and Democratic colleagues to develop legislation based on this framework to address America's critical infrastructure challenges," they said in a statement.
