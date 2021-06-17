Left Menu

U.S. Congress votes to create Juneteenth holiday marking end of slavery

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2021 05:18 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 05:18 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed and sent to President Joe Biden a bill making June 19, or "Juneteenth," a federal holiday commemorating the end of legal enslavement of Black Americans.

The White House has not yet said whether the Democratic president intends to sign it into law. The holiday marks the day in 1865 when a Union general informed a group of people enslaved in Texas that they had been made free two years earlier by President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation during the Civil War.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

