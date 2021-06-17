Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Pushing against China, U.S. lawmakers plan pro-Taiwan bill

Advertisement

Democratic and Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives will introduce legislation this week seeking to boost U.S. support for Taiwan, part of an effort in Congress to take a hard line in dealings with China. Representatives Ami Bera and Steve Chabot, the Democratic and Republican leaders of the House Foreign Affairs Committee's Asia subcommittee, will introduce the "Taiwan Peace and Stability Act," a measure "to support the diplomatic, economic and physical space" of the self-governing island.

Bolivia opposition leader Mesa slams widening coup probe

Bolivia's opposition leader, conservative former President Carlos Mesa, said on Wednesday the country's socialist government was seeking to hobble rivals by trumping up charges they mounted a coup in 2019 against then-leader Evo Morales. Bolivian prosecutors under President Luis Arce, a close Morales ally, have in recent weeks taken testimony from more than 30 former officials over the ouster of Morales, who resigned and fled the country two years ago amid widespread protests.

Firing arrows, indigenous people in Brazil protest bill curtailing land rights

Several hundred indigenous Brazilians protested outside the Congress building in Brasilia on Wednesday against a bill backed by the country's farm sector that would limit recognition of reservation lands. Protesters wearing feathered headdresses and body paint later tried to invade a downtown building to demand the ouster of the head of the government's indigenous affairs agency Funai for not defending their interests.

Probe into Mexico City metro crash blames structural failure

Preliminary findings of an independent investigation into the deadly collapse of a Mexico City metro rail line last month showed the accident was caused by a structural fault, a senior city official said on Wednesday. Jesus Esteva, head of Mexico City's public works department, said the probe by Norwegian firm DNV observed deficiencies in building materials used including bolts and deformation of structural supports in the part of the line that collapsed.

Delta variant fuelled 50% rise in English COVID prevalence -study

The rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant has driven a 50% rise in infections in England since May, a large prevalence study led by Imperial College London found on Thursday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed the end of restrictions. The government said the data https://bit.ly/35rKhlp supported Johnson's decision to push back the end of COVID restrictions in England to July 19, citing the threat of the Delta variant first identified in India, and the need to vaccinate more people.

Myanmar village burned after fighting; residents blame security forces

Security forces set ablaze a village in central Myanmar after clashing there with opponents of the ruling junta, leaving at least two elderly people burned to death, several village residents said on Wednesday. MRTV state television said the blaze on Tuesday at Kin Ma, a village of about 800 people in the Magway Region, was caused by "terrorists" and that media who reported otherwise were "deliberately plotting to discredit the military".

'We are not communists': Castillo seeks to allay fears in divided Peru

Pedro Castillo, a former teacher and political outsider on the verge of being named president of Peru, has looked to temper fears in the divided Andean nation after a slow vote count showed him winning the June 6 ballot. Socialist Castillo on Tuesday claimed https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/perus-castillo-leads-election-with-501-votes-after-all-ballots-tallied-2021-06-15 victory in the election, though his right-wing rival Keiko Fujimori has not conceded, alleging fraud with little evidence and seeking to get votes annulled. The electoral body has yet to confirm the result.

Far apart at first summit, Biden and Putin agree to steps on cybersecurity, arms control

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Wednesday to begin cybersecurity and arms control talks at a summit that laid bare their deep discord on those issues, human rights and Ukraine. In their first meeting since he took office in January, Biden asked Putin how he would feel if a ransomware attack hit Russia's oil pipelines, a pointed question referencing the May shutdown of a pipeline that caused disruptions and panic-buying along the U.S. East Coast.

Greek lawmakers pass labour reform amid protests, strike

Greek lawmakers approved on Wednesday a labour reform bill that allows employees to opt for a longer working day in exchange for time off, a measure that has sparked strikes and protests by labour unions. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' conservative government, which has a comfortable parliamentary majority, aims to overhaul laws dating back decades to a pre-internet age when most workers clocked into offices and factories at the same set hours.

U.S. envoy for N.Korea to visit S.Korea for three-way meeting -S.Korean official

The newly appointed U.S. envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim, will make his first visit to South Korea this week for a possible three-way meeting with counterparts from Seoul and Tokyo, a South Korean foreign ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday. The visit, from Saturday to June 24, comes after U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held their first summit in May, injecting fresh urgency into efforts to engage the North in talks on its nuclear weapons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)