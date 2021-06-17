Left Menu

Centre withdraws VIP security cover of Mukul Roy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 11:54 IST
Centre withdraws VIP security cover of Mukul Roy
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

The Z-category VIP security cover of West Bengal politician and MLA Mukul Roy, who recently re-joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after a brief stint with the BJP, has been withdrawn, official sources said on Thursday. They said the Union Home Ministry has directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to recall its detachment deployed with the 67-year-old Roy.

Roy had last week joined West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC along with his son Subhrangshu in Kolkata.

Sources said Roy, who won the assembly election as a BJP candidate from Krishnanagar Uttar constituency, had written to the Centre to withdraw the security cover, which has now been given effect.

Roy had quit the TMC after being removed from the post of the party's national general secretary. He had joined the BJP in November 2017 and was made the party's national vice president.

Soon after, he was accorded a low category Y+ central security cover of the central paramilitary CRPF which was upgraded to the second top-level of Z just before the assembly polls in the state that were held in March-April this year.

He had a contingent of about 22-24 armed CRPF commandos who used to move with him every time he traveled in West Bengal.

Sources said the small category security cover being provided to Subhrangshu by another central paramilitary force CISF has also been withdrawn.

The father-son are now being provided security by the state police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global
4
Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021