Cabinet, organisational reshuffle on cards in Tripura after 'unhappy' BJP leaders meet BL Santhosh

Cabinet expansion and change of guard at the organisational level is expected soon in Tripura. This comes as Bharatiya Janata Party's central leaders are in the state for two days 'manthan' after demands for change were made by legislators who feel neglected.

Updated: 17-06-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 13:01 IST
Cabinet, organisational reshuffle on cards in Tripura after 'unhappy' BJP leaders meet BL Santhosh
Cabinet expansion and change of guard at the organisational level is expected soon in Tripura. This comes as Bharatiya Janata Party's central leaders are in the state for two days 'manthan' after demands for change were made by legislators who feel neglected.

Highly placed sources in the party stated that central leadership, led by National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh, are in the state to quell the rebellion brewing in the state unit over the last few months. Cabinet expansion and change of guard at the organisational level are also on the cards, sources added. Sources stated that "change is imminent" and is most likely to be exercised at the organisational level. Along with this, expansion of Cabinet to accommodate few on the cards.

"All of us who met Santhosh ji have asked to give us a state President that can keep the organisation strong. Present chief Manik Saha is a nice man but we need a strong chief," stated a BJP leader. Discussions with Santhosh, who is in the state that was wrested from Left after a long period, are taking place in small groups and also as one on one.

The legislators and MPs were told that Santhosh discussed issues only related to the organisation. Earlier, a group of MLAs came to Delhi to register a complaint against Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb. The Centre, however, refused to intervene and asked the state in-charge Vinod Sonkar to resolve the issue.

BJP had stormed to power in the State after dethroning the Communist government of Manik Sarkar in the 2018 assembly polls. In the ruling coalition in the 60-member Tripura Assembly BJP has 36 MLAs and eight of the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT). (ANI)

