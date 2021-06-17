Mukul Roy asks Centre to withdraw security cover, MHA approves

Days after Mukul Roy's 'ghar wapsi' to the Trinamool Congress, the former BJP leader asked the Centre to withdraw his VIP security cover, which has been complied with by the Union Home Ministry, officials said Thursday.

They said Roy's Z-category security has been withdrawn and the Union Home Ministry has directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to recall its detachment deployed with him.

Advertisement

Roy, who was suspended from the TMC in 2017 for alleged anti-party activities, had joined the BJP, and was appointed the party's national vice president ahead of the West Bengal elections.

However, he and his son Subhrangshu returned to the TMC, led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, last week after a drubbing to the BJP in the polls, even though the senior Roy won his Krishnanagar Uttar constituency as a saffron party candidate.

The Home Ministry sources said that Roy had written to the Centre to withdraw the security cover, which has now been given effect to.

After he had joined the BJP, he was accorded a low category Y+ central security cover of the central paramilitary CRPF which was upgraded to the second top level of Z just before the state assembly polls in March-April this year.

He had a contingent of about 22-24 armed CRPF commandos who used to move with him every time he travelled in West Bengal.

The security of his son, which was provided by a small contingent of the CISF, has also been withdrawn.

The father-son duo are now being provided security by the state police. PTI ACB NES SKL TIR TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)