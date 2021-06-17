Swedish Left Party to seek no-confidence vote in Swedish PM Lofven

Sweden's Left Party said on Thursday it would seek support from other parties to put forward a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Stefan Lofven over plans to ease rent control rules, a move that could lead to a snap election or caretaker government.

Sweden's political landscape has been badly fragmented since a tight election in 2018, with Prime Minister Stefan Lofven heading a centre-left minority government that relies on support from both the Left Party and two small centre-right parties. "We are now seeking support for a vote of no-confidence," Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar told reporters during a news conference.

The Left Party needs the support of at least one other party to force a vote of no-confidence. So far only the far-right, populist Sweden Democrats have indicated they would support them in calling such a vote. The Left Party has previously said it would not work with them.

Dadgostar said the government had not listened to its demands over proposed changes to rent controls for new-build apartments after being given 48 hours to drop the plan or completely rework it. If a vote of no-confidence passed, Lofven could resign, handing the job of finding a new government to parliament's speaker, or call a snap election.

A caretaker government - another alternative should a vote of no-confidence pass - would likely be headed by Lofven as there is no clear alternative.

