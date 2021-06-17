Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi took both doses of COVID-19, Rahul's vaccination delayed: Sources

The Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine while Rahul Gandhi has not yet taken the jabs since he had contracted the virus in May, sources said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 15:31 IST
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine while Rahul Gandhi has not yet taken the jabs since he had contracted the virus in May, sources said on Thursday. According to the party sources, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has taken one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The remarks were made following questions by several BJP leaders who demanded for vaccination details of the Gandhis to be made public. The Congress interim president took the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine in March while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took her first shot in May, the sources said.

The Congress General Secretary went into self-isolation after her husband Robert Vadra tested positive for COVID-19 in April. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday BJP's Sambit Patra has raised the question on whether Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had been vaccinated and if so to make the details public. (ANI)

