Turkey: Attack on pro-Kurdish party offices leaves 1 dead

A gunman killed one person Thursday during an attack on the office of a pro-Kurdish party in western Turkey, authorities said.The Peoples Democratic Party, or HDP, said a gunman entered the building in Izmir province, fired shots and attempted to set the office on fire. The provincial governors office said one person was killed.

A gunman killed one person Thursday during an attack on the office of a pro-Kurdish party in western Turkey, authorities said.

The Peoples' Democratic Party, or HDP, said a gunman entered the building in Izmir province, fired shots and attempted to set the office on fire. The provincial governor's office said one person was killed. The office said a suspect, a former health worker, was detained. HDP confirmed the shooting victim was a party employee. The HDP, the second-largest opposition party in Turkey's parliament, has faced a widespread government crackdown, with party members being accused of supporting an outlawed Kurdish militant group. Thousands of pro-Kurdish activists, along with lawmakers and the party's former leaders, have been imprisoned. The HDP, in a statement, accused the Turkish government and the country's interior minister of targeting the party and provoking such attacks.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

