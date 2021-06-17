Erdogan says he told Biden Turkey is not shifting on S-400s -state media
President Tayyip Erdogan said he told U.S. President Joe Biden at their first meeting that Turkey would not change its stance on its Russian S-400 missile defences over which Washington sanctioned Ankara, state media reported on Thursday. Biden and Erdogan sounded upbeat after their face-to-face talks on Monday, although the NATO allies did not announce any major breakthroughs in disputes including the S-400s, Syria and other issues.
Speaking to reporters on a flight from Azerbaijan, Erdogan also said Turkey could take up "a lot more responsibilities" in Afghanistan after the planned U.S. and NATO withdrawal later this year, according to state-run Anadolu news agency.
