Left Menu

CJI seeks Singapore's help for setting up International Arbitration Centre in Hyderabad

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Thursday said he has sought the help of his counterpart in Singapore for establishing an International Arbitration Centre here to adjudicate commercial disputes, as the city is well connected to the world geographically.Chief Justice Ramana, who is camping in Raj Bhavan, in an informal chat said he also suggested that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao provide support in terms of necessary infrastructure for the proposed facility initially.I spoke to the Chief Justice of Singapore...

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-06-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 16:43 IST
CJI seeks Singapore's help for setting up International Arbitration Centre in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Thursday said he has sought the help of his counterpart in Singapore for establishing an International Arbitration Centre here to adjudicate commercial disputes, as the city is well connected to the world geographically.

Chief Justice Ramana, who is camping in Raj Bhavan, in an informal chat said he also suggested that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao provide support in terms of necessary infrastructure for the proposed facility initially.

''I spoke to the Chief Justice of Singapore... He wants some assistance from India about the artificial intelligence..

He wants to know how the Supreme Court is using Artificial intelligence.. And I requested him to help us establish the International Arbitration Centre because the world's best arbitration centre is in Singapore. For that he agreed,'' he said.

The CJI pointed out that most companies go to either London or Singapore to settle their disputes while Hyderabad is centrally located and well connected to the Gulf, European and Asian countries.

Established in 1991 as an independent, not-for-profit organisation, Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC ) has a proven track record in providing neutral arbitration services to the global business community.

SIAC arbitration awards have been enforced by the courts of Australia, China, Hong Kong SAR, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Thailand, UK, USA, and Vietnam, amongst other New York Convention signatories, according to its website.

Chief Justice Ramana said there would be a conference on Arbitration in August and he would personally talk to the Chief Justice of Singapore on the issue.

''Sometime in August there is a conference on arbitration. I don't know the location. It is subject to the pandemic conditions whether it is physical or virtual.

We both are participating. If we physically meet we can explain better, otherwise I can interact with him. He promised that he would extend all his support,'' Ramana said.

He stated that Hyderabad is the best place for IAC, as the city boasts of great infrastructure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021