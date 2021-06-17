DUP's Givan becomes new Northern Ireland first minister
Paul Givan of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) replaced Arlene Foster as Northern Ireland's First Minister on Thursday after the region's main parties staved off a fresh political crisis that threatened to lead to a snap election.
Paul Givan of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) replaced Arlene Foster as Northern Ireland's First Minister on Thursday after the region's main parties staved off a fresh political crisis that threatened to lead to a snap election. Givan, 39, is a close ally of new DUP leader Edwin Poots. He needed to secure the consent of the party's main partners in the region's power-sharing government, Irish nationalist rivals Sinn Fein, to take the post.
Sinn Fein insisted the nomination be accompanied by the implementation of the cultural elements of a political agreement struck last year and the parties agreed a means to do so in late night talks on Wednesday.
