Chennai, Jun 17 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM.

MDS1 PD-VIRUS-CASES Puducherry adds 326 fresh COVID-19 cases, overall tally rises to 1,13,948 Puducherry: The union territory of Puducherry reported 326 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, raising the overall tally to 1,13,948, a senior official of the Department of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

MDS2 KL-SPURNED LOVER Spurned lover stabs woman to death in Kerala Malappuram (Ker): In a shocking incident, a 21-year old law student was stabbed to death at her home by a young man allegedly for rejecting his love proposal near Perinthalmanna in this district, police said.

MDS3 KL-LOCKDOWN-CURBS Kerala: Lockdown curbs eased in restricted manner, public transport opens Thiruvananthapuram: After 40 days of COVID-19 induced lockdown, Kerala on Thursday limped back to normal as the government eased the curbs allowing shops to open in a restricted manner and permitting public transport on a limited basis.

MDS4 TL-CJI-ARBITRATION CENTRE CJI seeks Singapore's help for setting up International Arbitration Centre in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Thursday said he has sought the help of his counterpart in Singapore for establishing an International Arbitration Centre here to adjudicate commercial disputes, as the city is well connected to the world geographically.

MES1 KL-WOMAN-DEATH Woman, injured in under-repair lift collapse at hospital, dies Thiruvananthapuram: A 22-year old woman, who had sustained critical injuries when an elevator collapsed at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) here last month, succumbed on Thursday, family sources said.

MES6 KA-OPPOSITION-BJP Bickering in Karnataka BJP: Cong, JD(S) demand dismissal of Yediyurappa Govt Bengaluru: With alleged bickering coming to the fore in the ruling BJP in Karnataka, the Congress and the JD(S) on Thursday demanded the dismissal of the B S Yediyurappa government, as the ''lack of leadership is leading to anarchy''.PTI SS PTI PTI

