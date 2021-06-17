Russia's Putin says he and Biden understood each other
Russian President Vladimir Putin praised U.S. President Joe Biden's professionalism after returning home from their first meeting and said on Thursday the ambience of the talks was friendly.
Putin said Biden knew what he wanted to achieve and acted "skilfully".
