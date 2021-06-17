Tamil Nadu CM Stalin meets PM Modi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday.

The DMK leader, who recently led his party to a big win in the assembly polls in his state, is on a visit to the national capital.

Advertisement

''Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru @mkstalin met PM @narendramodi,'' the Prime Minister's Office tweeted and posted pictures of their meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)