Tamil Nadu CM Stalin meets PM Modi
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 18:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday.
The DMK leader, who recently led his party to a big win in the assembly polls in his state, is on a visit to the national capital.
Advertisement
''Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru @mkstalin met PM @narendramodi,'' the Prime Minister's Office tweeted and posted pictures of their meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM @narendramodi
- Narendra Modi
- Tamil Nadu
- M K Stalin
- Thiru @mkstalin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
From vaccination to training facilities, every need of our sportspersons must be fulfilled on top priority: PM Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi chairs meeting to review preparations for Tokyo Olympics.
PM Narendra Modi thanks US Vice President Kamala Harris for support, solidarity from US govt, businesses and Indian diaspora.
Officials brief PM Narendra Modi on advance visibility being provided to states on vaccine availability: Statement.
20% ethanol mixing in petrol has been advanced to 2025 from earlier target of 2030, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.