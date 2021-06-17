US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. reopens asylum access for victims of domestic violence, gang violence; U.S. Congress declares holiday for Juneteenth, marking end of slavery and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. reopens asylum access for victims of domestic violence, gang violence

The U.S. attorney general on Wednesday rescinded a Trump-era decision that made it harder for victims of domestic violence and gang violence to win asylum, the latest move by U.S. President Joe Biden to create what he says is a more humane immigration system. Attorney General Merrick Garland, in a three-page legal opinion, wrote that the broad language in the decision put in place during the administration of former President Donald Trump "threatens to create confusion and discourage careful case-by-case adjudication of asylum claims."

Together again: Elderly New Yorkers rejoice as senior centers reopen

After more than a year of pandemic-forced separation, 85-year old Justo Fleitas was back at the pool table at his neighborhood's senior center, finally reunited with a small group of friends and his cue stick. "It's beautiful, no words to say how I feel," said Fleitas, an avid pool player and a regular at the Star Senior Center in Manhattan.

U.S. Justice Department drops probe of John Bolton's book

The U.S. Justice Department closed its criminal investigation into whether a book by John Bolton about his time as President Donald Trump's national security adviser illegally disclosed classified information, and dropped a civil lawsuit, Bolton's lawyer said on Wednesday. The lawsuit had sought to recover money Bolton made from the book, according to a court document filed in federal court in the District of Columbia.

In final debate, Democratic NYC mayoral candidates clash over policing

The eight leading candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for New York City mayor exchanged jabs on Wednesday over public safety, housing and homelessness at the final televised debate before Tuesday's primary election. But with the race lacking a definitive favorite six days before Election Day, the two-hour debate seemed unlikely to fundamentally alter the contours of what has been a fluid and unpredictable campaign as the pandemic-stricken city grapples with rising crime and economic inequality.

Texas and California call for power restraint during heatwave

Texas and California urged consumers to conserve energy this week to reduce stress on the grid and avoid outages as homes and businesses crank up air conditioners to escape a scorching heatwave blanketing the U.S. Southwest. High temperatures were expected to top 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius) through the weekend in parts of several states including California, Arizona and Nevada.

U.S. Congress declares holiday for Juneteenth, marking end of slavery

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed and sent to President Joe Biden a bill making June 19, or "Juneteenth," a federal holiday commemorating the end of legal enslavement of Black Americans. Biden plans to sign the bill into law at a White House event on Thursday afternoon.

Democracy 'on the line,' Senate Democrats race to unite on voting rights

U.S. Senate Democrats scrambled to unite around a sweeping election reform bill that they aim to bring to a vote next week, in the face of Republican opposition and state moves to pass laws placing new restrictions on voting. Following a presidential election that saw a record 155 million Americans cast ballots, Democrats say the action is necessary to protect democracy. Republican-controlled legislatures in six competitive states https://www.reuters.com/world/us/republicans-erect-voting-barriers-across-number-politically-crucial-us-states-2021-06-15 have passed bills that voting rights advocates have denounced as partisan power grabs.

Bipartisan U.S. Senate group backs infrastructure framework

A bipartisan group of 20 U.S. senators - 10 from each caucus - said on Wednesday it supported a framework for infrastructure investment. "We look forward to working with our Republican and Democratic colleagues to develop legislation based on this framework to address America's critical infrastructure challenges," the group said in a statement.

New York grapples with growing presence of homeless in midtown Manhattan

An influx of homeless people into midtown Manhattan after an emergency move by New York City to ease crowding in shelters has been a fact of pandemic life since last spring. Many of the newcomers, living in nearby hotel rooms contracted by the city, have been largely inconspicuous. But others with mental health and drug problems have become a growing presence in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood and adjacent Times Square.

Sizzling heat wave blankets U.S. Southwest for third day

Much of the western United States baked for a third day on Wednesday under a punishing heat wave that has set temperature records, prompted health warnings, and strained power grids. Although a shift in the weather has provided some relief to northern states, including Montana and Idaho, the worst was still to come for California and parts of the Southwest, National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Schoening said.

