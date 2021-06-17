World News Roundup: Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission; Olympics: Japan to ease state of emergency, focus on Games spectators

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission

Three Chinese astronauts on Thursday flew to an unfinished space station in China's first crewed mission since 2016, expanding the country's already growing near-Earth presence and challenging U.S. leadership in orbital space. The astronauts rode to Tianhe - the module that will be the living quarters of China's completed space station - on Shenzhou-12, or "Divine Vessel". The crew boarded the module, where they will live for three months, the longest stay in low-Earth orbit by any Chinese national.

Analysis-Biden talks down Russia, spurs allies in bid to back Putin into a corner

President Joe Biden on his first foreign foray sought to cast Russia not as a direct competitor to the United States but as a bit player in a world where Washington is increasingly preoccupied by China. Aides said Biden wanted to send a message that Putin was isolating himself on the international stage with his actions, ranging from election interference and cyber-attacks against Western nations to his treatment of domestic critics.

Olympics: Japan to ease state of emergency, focus on Games spectators

Japan said on Thursday it would ease emergency coronavirus curbs in nine prefectures including Tokyo while keeping some measures, including limiting spectator numbers at big events, amid fears that next month's Olympics could trigger a surge in infections. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called on the Japanese public to watch the Olympics on TV to avoid spreading the virus, saying it was crucial to avoid any rebound in COVID-19 cases at the Games, due to start on July 23 after being postponed last year.

French far right chases disillusioned mainstream voters in regional election

Abdel Denfer gave up on France's traditional political groups and shifted his support to Marine Le Pen's far-right party after a group of Roma were allowed to reside on land near his home. The pensioner complained the Roma had been a nuisance, burning tires, quarreling with one another and upsetting locals. Their presence was the final straw, he said, after years of broken promises by a political elite that no longer listened.

Analysis: Inside Hong Kong's Apple Daily, China's besieged liberal media icon

Journalists at Apple Daily, a feisty Hong Kong newspaper, had been bracing for some kind of a crackdown. The splashy Chinese-language tabloid - which mixes celebrity gossip, investigations of the powerful and pro-democracy editorials - has increasingly been under the scrutiny of the authorities since the arrest last August of owner Jimmy Lai, who remains in jail for joining unauthorised rallies.

Hong Kong's Apple Daily newsroom raided by 500 officers over national security law

Five hundred Hong Kong police officers sifted through reporters' computers and notebooks at pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily on Thursday, the first case in which authorities have cited media articles as potentially violating the national security law. Around dawn, police arrested five executives of the newspaper, and officers were later seen sitting at computers in the newsroom after entering with a warrant to seize journalistic materials, including from reporters' phones and laptops.

In China's new Xinjiang: patriotic tourism, riot police and minders

As visitors to China's Xinjiang enjoyed new theme park-style tourist centres showcasing the region's Muslim Uyghur culture on a recent national holiday, signs of heavy security and state surveillance were never far away. Tourists smiled and posed in traditional dress on camels for photographs amid billboards extolling the ruling Communist Party.

Hamas chief meets party leaders in Morocco visit

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh will meet Morocco's main opposition party on Thursday as part of a visit to build support for the Palestinian cause despite the country's recent diplomatic accord with Israel. Haniyeh arrived in Morocco on Wednesday and met the Islamist PJD, the biggest party in the governing coalition, and will hold talks with several other main parties during his four-day visit.

Iran urges voters to take part in Friday's presidential election

Iran's president appealed to voters to set aside their grievances and take part in a presidential election on Friday that record numbers of people are expected to boycott due to economic hardship and frustration with hardline rule. Hardline judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi and moderate former Central Bank governor Abdolnasser Hemmati are the main contenders after the hardline Guardian Council disqualified several prominent candidates from running and others quit.

COVID-19 cases surge in Africa, less than 0.8% of fully vaccinated, say officials

COVID-19 cases rose by over 20% week-on-week in nearly two dozen African countries and progress on vaccinating Africans is proceeding slowly, with just 0.79% of people on the continent fully vaccinated, senior health officials said on Thursday. "Africa is in the midst of a full blown third wave...We've seen in India and elsewhere how quickly COVID-19 can rebound and overwhelm health systems," Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, told a news conference.

